Mumbai: Forest range officer caught taking Rs 2 lakh bribe from wine shop owner

While Tonde and Sonawne were arrested, the third accused managed to escape. Pic/Hanif Patel

A forest range officer from Tungareshwar Gokhivare in Palghar district was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday while accepting bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a wine shop owner.

The officials from Thane ACB raided the office and caught officer Dilip Tonde and one of his staff members, identified as Sonawne, while accepting the bribe amount from a 45-year-old man, who runs a wine shop in Kaman area.

According to the complainant, some of the places near his wine shop are under the jurisdiction of the forest department and Tonde filed fake encroachment cases against him.

“Tonde filed fake cases accusing me of encroaching upon the forest land. So far, he has filed three fake cases against me. He was demanding Rs 10 lakh to not register any case against me in the future. I complained to the ACB and they caught him red-handed,” the complainant said.

Apart from Tonde, two more people were also involved. While Tonde and Sonawne were arrested, the third accused managed to escape.

