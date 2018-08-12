Mumbai: Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan calls for ban on Sanatan Sanstha

national

Earlier, Congress leader P. Chidambaram also slammed the ruling Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis helmed government in Maharashtra for the same

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ashok Chavan along with other party leaders. File pic

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ashok Chavan accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Maharashtra government of being soft on organisations like Sanatan Sanstha, which, according to him, should be banned.

Vaibhav Raut, a member of the Sanatan Sanstha and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) with two others on August 10 for allegedly storing suspicious material. The ATS also recovered 20 crude bombs, four electronic detonators, 22 nonelectric detonators and other materials from Nala Sopara area of Pune.

Talking about the same, Chavan told ANI, ¿ATS had recovered 20 bombs and explosives for 50 more bombs. Vaibhav Raut and other 2-3 people from Sanatan Sanstha have been arrested. There is a big controversy behind this to polarise and break secular forces. We have been saying this since a long time that this organisation should be banned. But, somewhere the government is also soft on Sanatan Sanstha. The government should reveal what's their motive behind the same.

Earlier, Congress leader P. Chidambaram also slammed the ruling Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis helmed government in Maharashtra for the same. He asked why the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP were not condemning those who are plotting and planning terror attacks.

Hindu, Muslim or any other religion, radicalism is radicalism. Terror is a terror. There is no purpose in burying one's head in the sand," he tweeted. Meanwhile, the three people arrested have been sent to police custody till August 18.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever