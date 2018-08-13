Mumbai: Former Union minister Prithviraj Chavan attacks Modi government

national

The Bullet train project envisages connecting Mumbai in Maharashtra to Ahmedabad in Gujarat through the high speed train

Prithviraj Chavan

Former Union minister Prithviraj Chavan attacked the Central government today on a number of issues including "lack of jobs" for the youth. He alleged the government was pursuing the Bullet train and the Samruddhi Corridor projects which are of no use for the common man. The Bullet train project envisages connecting Mumbai in Maharashtra to Ahmedabad in Gujarat through the high speed train.

The proposed Sammrudhi Corridor project aims at constructing a mega highway connecting Mumbai to Nagpur, a distance of over 700 kms. "The BJP governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra have failed to generate jobs for the youth. The situation is also grim on the agriculture front, as farmers are committing suicide due to distress," he said while addressing a function in Nashik city in Maharashtra. He said the fare of the bullet train will prove "exorbitant" for the common people. Chavan alleged that people will be made to pay heavy toll for using the Samruddhi corrdior.

The former chief minister alleged the loan waiver announced by the state government lat year is inaccessible for most of the farmers. "The process to claim the loan waiver is tedious, as the farmers have to fill online application forms containing as many as 66 columns," he alleged. He also criticised the Centre for "importing 20lakh tonnes of sugar despite bumper production in the country".

