Mumbai: Forsten's cat snake rescued from a film set at Film City in Goregaon

People working on the set kept a glass of milk near the snake, as it happened to be Nag Panchami

A film set at Goregaon East's Film City saw an unusual visitor on Saturday, which happened to be Nag Panchami. Mumbai-based rescuers, Ritika Pai and Kaushal Dubey, rescued a Forsten's cat snake from one of the sets of Triangle Films' Devidham Aashram.

Pai says she received a distress call from a member of production, Yogendra Sisodiya, on Saturday. Sisodiya informed her about a snake resting inside a wooden structure at the entertainment set. He told her that people were working on the set. Dubey rushed to the spot and rescued the approximately five-feet-long snake. It may be noted that Forstern's cat snake is the second largest among cat snakes and it is mildly venomous.



The Forstern's cat snake was spotted at Devidham Ashram

"Being an arboreal and a nocturnal snake, it took to hiding in a wooden structure on the set. When the people who were working on the set spotted it, they kept a small glass of milk near it, owing to Nag Panchami, a day where the Indian spectacled cobra is worshiped. There are many myths about snakes, and so, I conducted a basic awareness program for the staff. The snake has been safely rescued and released into its natural habitat," said Dubey.

