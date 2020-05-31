Mumbai: Four cops, accused injured as vehicle hits road divider

This picture has been used for representation purpose

Four police personnel and a woman accused being taken to jail were injured on Saturday afternoon after their vehicle hit a divider on Eastern Freeway in Wadala in Mumbai, an official said. The personnel, comprising a driver and three women constables attached to Thane railway police, were taking the woman accused to Byculla Jail when the incident happened.

"All had minor injuries and were treated at JJ Hospital," an official said.

