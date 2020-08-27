Mumbai: 3-storey building collapses in South Mumbai's Nagpada, 4 feared trapped

A portion of a three-storey building in South Mumbai's Nagpada area collapsed on Thursday. According to fire brigade officials, the toilet block portion of the building on Shuklaji Street caved in around 1 pm.

Five fire engines, a quick response vehicle, local police, and ambulances have reached the spot to rescue trapped people.

According to sources, four persons including a 65-year-old and a ten-year-old girl are feared trapped.

More details are awaited.

With inputs from PTI

