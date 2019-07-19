Mumbai: Four injured as speeding tempo collides with autorickshaw, bike on WEH

national

According to an eyewitness, a speeding tempo heading towards Dahisar suddenly lost control due to a technical glitch which occurred in the steering wheel

Pictures/ Hanif Patel

In another accident case in the city of Mumbai, four people were injured during a mishap which occurred on the flyover bridge of Western Express Highway opposite Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivli on Friday morning.

The vehicle hit the divider and collided with another tempo, an autorickshaw and a bike on the other side of the road, which were heading towards Mumbai.

Four people had minor injuries. The Kasturba Marg police were rushed to the spot immediately.

Due to the accident, there was a major traffic jam on both sides of the road on the flyover bridge.

More details are awaited.

