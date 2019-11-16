Four-month-old dies on flight that landed in Mumbai from Surat

A four-month-old baby travelling on a Surat to Mumbai flight for the first time was declared dead after arriving in the city. A report in The Times of India identified the deceased child as Riha, who was travelling with her parents and grandparents on a Spicejet flight.

According to a Spicejet spokesperson, a passenger informed a cabin crew member that the baby was unconscious, after the flight landed. The air traffic control was asked to send medical assistance while the flight was being parked and the infant was deboarded with her parents and grandparents, who then took her to a hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the Sahar Police, and the post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain the cause of death.

A doctor from Cooper Hospital said that the post-mortem has been conducted and some fluids were taken from the body for further analysis. The body has been handed over to the family. The TOI report said that accoridng to aviation sources, infants as young as two weeks old can board flights if they are healthy.

