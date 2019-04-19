Mumbai: Four months course to help budding poets develop their talent

things-to-do

A four-month course starting this Sunday will help budding poets find their voice and develop it

The first batch in attendance

When the going gets tough, the poets get going. The political churning in India and abroad, and impassioned discussions on religion, identity and gender are finding their way into many forms of self-expression, poetry being among the most popular.

“Poetry is seeing good days. There are a lot of people involved in its creation and consumption,” says poet and spoken word performer, Anish Vyavahare, referring to the surge in the number of budding poets in Mumbai, and the platforms the city offers to them to showcase their talent. Yet, when it comes to learning the process of writing verses and honing one’s craft, the avenues available in India are few, largely limited to one-off workshops.



Anish Vyavahare

It was with this aim that Vyavahare started Poetry College, a four-month structured course that takes participants through the philosophy of poetry, and nuances of language, writing styles, metaphor and rhyme. This Sunday marks the beginning of batch two.

“The whole idea of poetry is to transfer personal epiphanies and ideas to the public consciousness. The course aims to expand the toolset available to potential poets,” explains Vyavahare.

The course includes masterclasses by Arundhati Subramanian and Rochelle Potkar, and will be held on alternate Sundays and Thursdays.

From: April 21, 9.15 am

At: HaikuJAM, Mehdi Cottage, 36 Waroda Road, Bandra West.

Log on to: bit.ly/2Zhr7KM

Entry: Rs 14,500

