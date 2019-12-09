Mumbai: Four months on, 90 per cent of ITI students told result data 'missing'

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Only 10 per cent of the 212 students who appeared for the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) exam from Mumbai this year, seem to have got their results. The data of the remaining students is said to be "missing". Mumbai is not an exception. Around 8,000 of the 12,000 candidates who gave the exam from Maharashtra in May this year, were in for a similar shock.

The development has caused a wave of panic among students, who have been waiting for the results since July, so that they can apply for jobs. ITI-run courses are skill oriented, and hence, mostly preferred by students from underprivileged backgrounds. After a two-year course, followed by a year of apprenticeship, students appear for a final examination, to acquire a certificate from the National Council of Vocation Training (NCVT). This certificate, which is valid globally, helps them secure jobs.

"This is bizarre. Normally, examination results either reflect pass or fail. In cases where students are absent, the result is reserved. A response like 'data is missing' is a very bizarre response," said one of the students, requesting anonymity. Another student added, "The results were expected in July, but it was finally declared in the month of November. And now, most of us don't even know if we cleared the exam."

Earlier this week, students had approached the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena, seeking resolution. "This is shocking. Students have not been given any reason for this delay, or the so called misplacing of data," said Sheetal Devrikhkar, member of Yuva Sena and senate member of the University of Mumbai. Devrikhkar, along with students, met Deependra Singh Kushwah, commissioner of the Maharashtra Government Skill and Development, department.

While Kushwah was unavailable to comment, a senior official from the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET) said, "We have alerted the NCVT and the issue will be resolved soon. There were issues in the way the registrations were done, which led to confusion in result declaration."

