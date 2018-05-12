Mumbai: Four new co-working spaces that break traditional office rules

Four new co-working spaces in the city throw traditional office rules out of the window

For: A tech-first policy

CoWrks (launched in April 2018)

CoWrks is more of a tech company that also offers co-working spaces. That being the case, they have a host of features that are based on highly advanced technology. Take the "magic mirrors" strewn across the walls of the firm's different outlets. These are basically smart LCD screens. So, if a person registered with the company's in-house app happens to mention on it that he's a Real Madrid fan, the "magic mirror" will throw up the latest news and statistics on the club when the member stands in front of it. The design specifications of the different areas in the co-working space are also determined after a complex process of data mining. Plus, space is huge, so huge that the Worli centre measures 95,000 sq ft, accommodating around 1,200 people, says a staffer on condition of anonymity.

Time Open 24X7 AT Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli. LOG ON TO cowrks.com COST Starting from `18,499 per month for dedicated desks.

For: A networking app

WeWork (recent outlet opened in April 2018)

One of the biggest USPs of WeWork is their in-house app. It allows you to connect with the 2.48 lakh members registered with the company across the world, be it in Bengaluru or Buenos Aires. The concept of networking, after all, forms the basis of co-working spaces, and this app takes it to another level. Plus, it's pet-friendly, which sets it even further apart from usual workspaces, where you'd be as hard-pressed to find cats and dogs roaming around as you would be to find a waddle of penguins crossing the road in, say, Nagpur.

Time Open 24X7 AT Outlets at BKC, Marol, Goregaon East and Vikhroli West. LOG ON TO wework.com COST Starting from `8,000 per month

For: An informal atmosphere

91 Springboard (latest outlet launched in January 2018)

What sets most co-working spaces apart from offices with cubicles is the informal atmosphere that they aim to build. 91 Springboard, though, keeps things so casual that its members often go for pub crawls together, apart from organising cricket and football matches. "One of our most important aims is to build a sense of community among our members, and we believe that being informal is the best way to do that," says Nikita Koka, the hub honcho at the firm's BKC outlet. Keeping that in mind, they have different activities such as start-up open houses and coffee clubs, ensuring that one thing that no one can accuse them of is being stuffy.

Time Open 24X7 AT Outlets at BKC and Lower Parel. LOG ON TO 91springboard.com COST Starting from `5,499 per month for open desks

For: Unconventional interiors, relaxed vibe

Innov8 (latest outlet launched in April 2018)

Imagine you want to take a power nap in a traditional office space. What do you do? You tilt your head back and doze off on your chair, at the risk of your colleagues taking a photograph of you sleeping, maybe with your mouth open, using the pic as ammunition to later have a laugh at your expense. Now, imagine doing the same lying on a bed of 10,000 yellow, sponge stress balls. That's what you get at your disposal at Innov8, says Aachal Goyal, a community manager with the co-working space in Andheri East. "Not just that, some of our members even hold meetings there, apart from just jumping around. It's the sort of space where you can't help but be in a relaxed mood," she tells us, adding that apart from their existing centres in Andheri East and Vikhroli, which opened last month, three more outlets are expected to open soon.

Time 9 am to 9 pm for facilities

AT Boston House, Andheri East, and Kailash Business Park, Vikhroli West. LOG ON TO innov8.work

COST Starting from R6,999 per month

