Mumbai: Four of family injured in fire following a LPG cylinder leak

Mangesh Shinde (40) and Ramila Shinde (37) received about 60 per cent burn injuries while Vaijayanti Shinde (60) and Ramesh Patade (54) received minor injuries in the mishap. They were being treated at Cooper Hospital, the official added

Pic/AFP

Four members of a family were injured in a fire that broke out following a leak from LPG cylinder in Nehru Nagar area of suburban Andheri yesterday. The incident took place around 7.25 PM. Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire, a civic official said.

