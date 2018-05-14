Mumbai: Four of family killed while crossing railway tracks near Kandivali

The victims were rushed to nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival



Four members of a family died after being hit by a train near suburban Kandivali station on Monday morning, police said. The incident took place between Borivali and Kandivali

stations at around 5 am, a senior Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.



The victims were in a long-distance train coming from Kankavli in coastal Sindhudurg district. They got down from the train as it stopped near Kandivali station and were crossing the tracks when a Churchgate-bound local train ran over them, police said.



They were rushed to nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

