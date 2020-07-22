Mumbai: Four pregnant buffaloes electrocuted in Vasai

After being electrocuted, the four buffaloes died on the spot

In a shocking incident, four buffaloes got electrocuted near Bafane village in Vasai on Tuesday. According to Waliv police, the incident took place at around 8.30 am in a field adjacent to Ramdev block, within the boundaries of Bafane village in Naigaon East.

A police official said that about 20 buffaloes had gone to the field to graze, out of which four buffaloes came into direct contact of a live wire, which had fallen in the field after breaking from the MSEDCL electric pole.

Initial investigation revealed that the buffaloes belonged to Prashant Raghunath Mhatre, a farmer from Bafane village. Speaking to mid-day, Mhatre said that the price of these buffaloes was about Rs 3.25 lakh and all four were pregnant.

"The incident was reported to the police. If the owner would like to file a complaint, we will register the case, " said senior inspector Vijay Chogle from Waliv police station.

