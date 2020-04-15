Mumbai: Four rescued, three missing as boat capsizes at Madh creek in Malad

In a shocking incident, a boat carrying seven people capsised at madh Creek in Malad. While three four people swam and saved themselves, three other people have drowned and a joint opearion by the fire brigade and Malad police is underway to search the bodies of the three people.

4 people rescued & 3 missing after the boat they were traveling in, capsized at Madh Jetty, Malad West, Mumbai at about 1:30 am today. Search & rescue operation stopped by Fire Brigade now & handed over to police: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Management Unit — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

The incident took place last night when the boat was heading from Madh Island to Versova when all of a sudden the boat overturned in the middle of the Madh creek. The missing persons have been identified as Sayed Nazeer (55),, Sadique Usmani (45) and Yousuf Chuhan (48).

According to the police investogation, the three missing people are are labourers working at a woood situated at Madh island. After completing their work, they three were going to Versova to meet their owner. The three boarded a small fishing boat which included four other persons including the seafarer.

When the boat reached in the middle of the creek, the boat overturn and all the travellers fell down in the water. Four people including the seafarer who knew to swim reached to the Versova side by saving thier lives while the three others drowned in the water and went missing.

The Versova police reached the spot but since the incident place comes under the jurisdiction of Malwani police, they took over the case. The Malvani police called the Fire brigade and a search operation was initiated with the help of local fishermen but they did not find the three missing people and returned empty hand, a police officer from the Malwani police said.

Acting on a complaint filed by fisherman Amin Salim Hanif, the police registered Accidental Death Report (ADR) and the investigation is underway. The search operation was resumed again in the morning but the police could not find anything.

