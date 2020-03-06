Mumbai: Four students caught with chits while writing HSC exams

In a shocking incident, four students were caught cheating during the HSC examinations in the Mumbai region. The cheating cases took place on Thursday during the economics paper. The four cases were reported from Mithibai College and Manikbhai Morarji College in Vile Parle, Shri Vrajilal Durlabhdas Valia Junior College in Borivivi, and Royal College in Mira Road. Thus taking the total number of cheating cases in the ongoing HSC examinations to 9.

On Thursday, four students were caught indulging in exam-related malpractices during the Economics paper across the Mumbai region. While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, "The supervisor spotted one of the students referring to a chit on the desk. The matter was reported to the board officials. The student was allowed to complete the paper."

According to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) officials, the four students were found carrying chit to their examination centres. "These are individual cases of not a very serious nature. There is no mass copying. We will verify them," said Sandeep Sangve, secretary, MSBSHSE), Mumbai Division.

Although an FIR has not been filed in this case, a departmental inquiry will be held to know the seriousness of the crime. Based on which, criminal action will be taken. The students who were caught cheating are allowed to appear for the rest of the exams. The Maharashtra State Board will decide the quantum of punishment depending on the level of involvement.

In February, five cases of cheating were reported from Borivili, Bhiwandi, Goregaon, Bandra, and Thane. In Bhiwandi, a student was caught copying answers from his mobile via Bluetooth.

