Mumbai: Four women hit by speeding car in Vikroli after police recruitment test

Four women candidates who had finished a police recruitment test in Mumbai on Tuesday were injured after being hit by a speeding car in Vikroli. All the women, aged around 20 years, were knocked down by a speeding car while walking to Vikhroli railway station after their test, police said.



The victims were rushed to the nearby Mahatma Phule municipal hospital, police said. An investigation into the incident is underway, the police added. The injured women are identified as Kajal Karde, Deepali Kale, Chitrali Pange, and Chaitali Dorge. Al of them are from Pune district.



They were students of a "police training academy" at Shirur and had appeared for the mandatory physical test of running. They were hit by the car at around 11 am on the Vikhroli eastern express highway, police said.

