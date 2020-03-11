Mumbai: Four-year-old boy falls into septic tank in Govandi, dies

A four-year-old from Shivaji Nagar died after he fell inside a septic tank on Tuesday. According to the police, the boy has been identified as Arif Nasuullaha Shaikh.

The Fire Brigade received information at 5.13 pm that a four-year-old boy fell down in a septic tank. Fire Brigade rushed to Plot 40, Road No 6, near Hanuman Temple and Samir Hotel, Shivaji Nagar, in Govandi (West). Meanwhile, the boy was rescued by local residents and taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Shivaji Nagar police registered an accidental death report and are investigating if it was negligence that caused the death.

