Mumbai: Four-year-old girl dies in LPG blast in Kurla

The incident took place at 5.21 pm in a 'chawl' (tenement) in Kranti Nagar, suburban Kurla, when the LPG cylinder suddenly exploded and caused a minor fire in and around the house

A four-year-old girl died and a man received injuries when a cooking gas cylinder exploded in a house in Mumbai on Thursday evening and led to a fire, said a civic official. The incident took place at 5.21 pm in a 'chawl' (tenement) in Kranti Nagar, suburban Kurla, when the LPG cylinder suddenly exploded and caused a minor fire in and around the house, the official from the Disaster Management Unit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

"Our fire brigade jawans reached the spot and extinguished the flames by 5.55 pm," the official said. Two people - a four-year-old girl, Anushka Chaurasia, and one Ravi Parmar (21) received injuries in the blast and the subsequent fire, he said. Both were taken to nearby Rajawadi Hospital where the girl was declared brought dead, the official said. The condition of Parmar is stable," he added.

