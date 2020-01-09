Mumbai: Frere Road bridge to be shut on January 15 night

The Frere Road Over Bridge located between Charni Road and Grant Road will be closed in the night between January 15 and 16 to facilitate the dismantling and regirdering work of the bridge.

The bridge across the railway tracks at Grant Road was built in 1921. Experts from IIT Bombay and WR engineers had carried out a safety audit of ROBs on the suburban section of Mumbai division and suggested health monitoring of a few bridges. The bridge had to be shut after cracks were noticed on its surface.

WR's chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said owners of all utilities running on the bridge have been re-notified and told to remove installations like cables, wires, pipelines, etc, latest by midnight of January 14, else the Railway Administration would not be responsible for any inconvenience caused.

