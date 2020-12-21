Search

Mumbai: From January, you could tour BMC's Headquarter

Updated: 21 December, 2020 07:51 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

The BMC will soon open its doors to visitors for guided tours and showcase the rich heritage inside its headquarters

This picture has been used for representational purpose
This picture has been used for representational purpose

The BMC will soon open its doors to visitors for guided tours and showcase the rich heritage inside its headquarters. After Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray's Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the BMC a few months ago, the minister himself took a heritage walk at the heritage building on Saturday.

The building, which is also the headquarters of India's the richest municipal corporation may open to the public from January. Visitors can now see the historical heritage of the 150-year-old Gothic-style building. Thackeray visited the building to review preparations, said officials. The building has been huge attraction not only for Mumbaikars but also for tourists from home and abroad.

150 years
Age of the BMC HQ building

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 21 December, 2020 07:39 IST

Tags

newsbrihanmumbai municipal corporationmumbaimumbai newsuddhav thackerayaaditya thackerayshiv sena

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK