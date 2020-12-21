Mumbai: From January, you could tour BMC's Headquarter

The BMC will soon open its doors to visitors for guided tours and showcase the rich heritage inside its headquarters. After Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray's Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the BMC a few months ago, the minister himself took a heritage walk at the heritage building on Saturday.

The building, which is also the headquarters of India's the richest municipal corporation may open to the public from January. Visitors can now see the historical heritage of the 150-year-old Gothic-style building. Thackeray visited the building to review preparations, said officials. The building has been huge attraction not only for Mumbaikars but also for tourists from home and abroad.

150 years

Age of the BMC HQ building

