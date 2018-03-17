Mumbai: From Monday, take a 'hybrid' ride to and from BKC

Hybrid buses will run on four routes and will also provide shuttle services after reaching the biz district



Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the hybrid bus service on Friday

After waiting for months, Mumbaikars will finally be able to avail the hybrid bus service to and from Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), come March 19. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the service yesterday, after 25 buses arrived in the city last year. While these buses will run on four routes and will also provide shuttle services, 80 more of these have already been sanctioned for the city.



The shuttle service from BKC to nearby stations has started

The routes on which the buses will run are Borivli railway station to BKC, Hiranandani, Thane, to BKC, Jalvayu Vihar, Kharghar, to BKC, and MP Chowk, Mulund, to BKC. Starting at 7.30 am, every 15 minutes, there will be five trips from Borivli and four trips from Thane, Mulund and Kharghar. The fare on these routes will be in the range of Rs 63 and Rs 110.



The interiors

Once the buses reach BKC in the morning, they will then ply to and from Bandra railway station, Kurla station (West) and Sion. The fare for the shuttle services will be between Rs 16 and Rs 26. After 6 pm, the buses will go back to Borivli, Thane, Mulund and Kharghar. Sources said that while the shuttle service has already been started, the point-to-point service will start from Monday. Commuters will be able to avail the services from Monday to Saturday.

Point-to-point service

>> Route # BKC-10: Borivli station - BKC - Borivli station (R94)

>> Route # BKC-11: Thane - BKC - Thane (R110)

>> Route # BKC-12: Kharghar - BKC - Kharghar (R110)

>> Route # BKC-13: Mulund - BKC - Mulund (R63)

Shuttle service (from 9 am to 7 pm)

>> Route # BKC-21: Bandra station (East) - Diamond Bourse

>> Route # BKC-22: Kurla station (West) - SEBI

>> Route # BKC-23: Bandra station - CA Institute

>> Route # BKC-24: Rani Laxmibai Chowk (Sion) - BKC via Dharavi

>> Route # BKC-25: Rani Laxmibai Chowk (Sion) - BKC via LBS Road, Kurla

80

More hybrid buses sanctioned for the city

