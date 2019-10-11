Mumbai Crime: Frustrated with ailing wife, 65-year-old stabs her to death

A 65-year-old man who was frustrated with his ailing wife stabbed her to death and then jumped from the fifth floor of a building in Chira Bazar on Thursday. According to the police, the two were identified as Anand Makhija and his wife Kavita, 60. Rajiv Jain, zonal deputy commissioner of police, confirmed the incident.

"Kavita had been suffering from asthma for the past four years. Anand stabbed her multiple times on her chest and abdominal areas on Thursday when nobody was home. He was frustrated with her," a police officer from LT Marg police station said.

He said Anand later jumped from the fifth floor of the building and locals rushed to the spot. The neighbours identified the man and rushed to his flat which was locked from inside, the police said. One of them alerted the couple's daughter, and the two were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.

The police officer said Kavita was stabbed four times on her chest and three times in her abdominal areas. "We have recorded their daughter's statement and registered a case against Anand under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," said Dipak Nikam, senior inspector, LT Marg police station.

