Mumbai: Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala's daughter detained at city airport

Mumabi Police's Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) arrested fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala's daughter Sonia from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Friday. A lookout circular had been issued against her after police got information that she was living in Mumbai.

In March 2019, the AEC had arrested Akil Lakdawala, 53, Lakdawala's cousin for threatening a Khar-based builder. The cops had booked Lakdawala in this crime too, and during investigation they got information that, Sonia, his daughter was also in the city. She had married a Versova resident in 2018. Cops issued a lookout notice against her after they received this information.

On December 27, AEC received information that Sonia had been detained by airport authorities. The AEC sleuths rushed to the airport and found that Sonia was trying to escape to Nepal with her one-year-old son on a fake passport. "The accused was produced in the holiday court on Saturday which remanded her in police custody till December 30," said a crime branch officer. "We are also trying to find out whether Sonia is involved in the extortion case," the officer said.

