Mumbai: Fungus on walls, exposed iron rods and falling plaster at Grant Medical College

While dean worries about moral policing, women students living in dilapidated hostel on Grant Medical College campus worry about their lives

The plaster has fallen off in many places, exposing the iron

While the dean of Grant Medical College, attached to the state-run JJ hospital, is busy with moral policing, women students staying in the hostel on campus, are afraid for their lives. Not only is it dilapidated and unhygienic, the residents feel they might also fall prey to sexual predators, as the glass louvers in the windows of the bathrooms don't close, allowing people to peep in. A year back a man had tried to make a video through one of the windows. Around 400 female students live in the hostel.

mid-day on Wednesday reported how the medical students were complaining that since the new dean, Dr. Ajay Chandanwale, took over, they are being subjected to moral policing. On Wednesday, this reporter's visit to the hostel for women students, revealed a bigger danger to their lives.



Walls of many of the rooms and bathrooms have fungus and are damp

Clear and present danger

"The ceiling of the bathroom is falling off. Once, my roommate escaped injury. As soon as she opened the door, part of the ceiling fell in front of her," said a first year MBBS student.

The walls of the rooms and bathrooms have fungus, the plaster is coming off, and the iron is exposed. Due to this many students have complained of breathing problems.



The faulty glass louvers in the bathroom windows that don’t close properly, leaving gaps

'Potential sexual harassment'

The women can also easily fall prey to sexual harassment. "The glass louvers in the bathroom windows don't close properly. We have asked them to be replaced several times but the authorities don't listen. Anyone can climb on the pipes next to the windows and take videos," said another student.

"A year back, a first year student raised an alarm after catching a man making a video. He ran away. People from nearby slums often sneak into the campus," said a third-year male student.

'No official complaint'

However, Dean Dr Chandanwale claimed that he hasn't received any complaint. "We haven't received any official complaint from students but we will certainly look into the issues," he said.

