Mumbai: Ganesh mandals have till August 24 to get BMC nod

ganesh-chaturthi

Civic body extends deadline as technical glitches led to delay in processing the applications

Representation pic

With less than two weeks for Ganeshotsav, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has extended the deadline for the pandals to take official permission to August 24. The extension was granted because there was a delay in processing the applications owing to confusion over online and offline mode of applying and technical glitches.

The mandals at societies that organise events on a smaller scale have submitted applications offline, while the organisers of the large-scale events were asked to apply online, said sources. Also, as technical difficulties delayed the application process, several mandals requested the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav coordination committee to push for a deadline extension. The previous deadline had expired on August 19.

The BMC has so far received 3,325 applications, out of which 748 are still under consideration. The civic body granted permission to 1,770 mandals and rejected 279 others for violating norms laid down by Bombay High Court. Sources said the reasons for rejection were mainly for obstruction of traffic and lack of fire safety measures. At least 528 applications were discarded for duplication.

A BMC official said, "There has been a good response from the mandals this year. While the rejections mainly came from the police and the fire department over violations of norms, several others were rejected because organisers planned to erect them right in the middle of the roads."

Meanwhile, majority of the Ganesh mandals, which took huge idols to their pandals on Sunday, either haven't taken BMC's permission or their applications are being processed, said sources. Narendra Barde, deputy municipal commissioner, was not available for comment.

3,325

Total no. of applications received so far

