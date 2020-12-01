Mumbai: Garbage burnt in mangroves almost all of last week, claim Oshiwara residents

The mangroves on the periphery of Oshiwara and Lokhandwala in Andheri have for a long time been a source of green comfort and serenity for the residents. However, people have been noticing a thick cloud of smoke - a sign of garbage being burnt - emerging from deep in the green patch at increasing frequency.

This issue has been a cause for concern for over a decade. According to the Lokhandwala-Oshiwara Residents Association (LOCA), all of last week, garbage burning was spotted at various places. Sanjay Prashar, senior member, LOCA, clicked a picture of a fire last week behind Bhagat Singh Nagar No 2, adjoining the Oshiwara nullah. "This is a systematic burning of garbage which goes wild at times and burns down the mangrove patch and shrubs and trees," he said. "The burning of garbage has been taking place almost every alternate day, thereby releasing toxic smoke and burnt particles, which are even more dangerous amid COVID-19."

"The wind is causing burnt particles far and wide. This is dangerous as it can cause many types of breathing and chest ailments," he Prashar said. "Mangroves release two to three times more oxygen as compared to trees so it is most important that we preserve the remaining cover else we will lose the real lungs of the area," he added.

Also Read: Pune: Woman throws bag containing jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh in garbage, civic body retrieves it

'Burning even in lockdown'

Prashar, a long-time resident, explained that the land under question has various 'hotspots' where garbage burning takes place regularly. "This will slowly result in the clearance of mangroves, trees, and bushes, which will lead to more human settlements in violation of CRZ laws." He added, "The burning did not stop even during the lockdown. It continued at pretty much the same level. We may soon see human settlements up to the creek, disturbing an already frail ecological balance."

10 years

Period for which the burning has been on

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news