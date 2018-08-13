Mumbai: Gatari fun ends as police raid bars, arrest 59

crime

Tardeo cops, crime branch rescue 20 bar dancers, release the arrested on cash bonds

Representational picture

Gatari parties were in full swing at three bar-cum-restaurants in Tardeo area on Saturday evening, but simultaneous raids by the Crime Branch and local cops ended all the fun. The police have arrested 59 people, including customers and workers, from White House, Drum Beat and Indiana Bar, and rescued about 20 bar dancers. However, after being produced in court, they were granted bail on cash bonds.

According to sources, as many people in the city celebrate the day before the start of the month of Shravan by having non-vegetarian food and alcohol, the cops had kept an eye on a number of hotels, especially places where illegal activities have been reported in the past.

Around 11 pm on Saturday night, the Tardeo police raided White House bar and arrested 13 people, including six customers. They also rescued four bar dancers. “The women were not only serving customers but were also dancing in a vulgar manner. We have managed to rescue four of them,” said a police officer.

Just as the Tardeo team completed the raid, the Crime Branch officers cracked down on Indiana bar and Drum Beat bar. The cops arrested 22 people from Indiana, which included 16 customers, and 24 people from Drum Beat.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, another officer said, “All the arrested people were booked under sections 294 (obscene act) and 34 (common intention) of IPC. After being produced in the holiday court, the managers and workers were released on cash bonds of R10,000 and the customers had to pay Rs 5,000.”

Rs 10,000

Cash bond each of the arrested managers and workers paid

Rs 5,000

Cash bond each of the arrested customers paid

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates