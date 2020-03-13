Mumbai: Gathering for Ijtema postponed due to Coronavirus

The Ijtema was being organised for the residents of Palghar and Thane. Pic /Hanif Patel

An Islamic congregation - Ijtema, which was supposed to take place at Vasai's Suncity on March 14 and 15, has been postponed for next month due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) fears.

The Ijtema was being organised for the residents of Palghar and Thane after 28 years and the preparation for the same were underway since January. According to sources, nearly 3 lakhs devotees were expected to attend the two-day gathering in which many acclaimed scholars, muftis and maulanas from different parts of India were supposed to deliver religious and educational speeches.

However, owing to the virus fears, the organisers on Thursday met senior inspector of Manikpur police station Rajendra Kamble and submitted a letter in which they have mentioned about postponing the event to April 11 and 12.

"Though we had been planning since January and everything was in line, the deadly virus has forced us to take the precautionary step and alter the dates. So, we have postponed the religious congregation," said the organiser Zaid Patel.

"If the virus fear does not fade away by March 25, the postponed date will again be revised. We will also make the same announcement regarding the postponement of Ijtema during Friday's prayers," said Patel.

