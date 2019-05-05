Mumbai: Get Bent pulls in Blackstratblues to perform

sunday-mid-day

For their fifth edition, indie music platform Get Bent ropes in Blackstratblues to perform

Well-known Mumbai musician Warren Mendonsa of Blackstratblues refers to his band's music as good, honest music. Ask him to dwell deeper, for the sake of the uninitiated, and he describes their sound as "blues-based melodic rock with electronic and psychedelic influences".

And thanks to Get Bent, known for promoting local artistes and talent in the independent music industry, you will now get a taste of Mendonsa's musical styling. That is only a good thing, as Blackstratblues has been pushing the boundaries and trying to create a blues scene in India for a while now, all the while being highly successful at it. The band, which has released four albums, will be playing a mixed bag at the show.

"There will be some new songs, some of our older material and a couple of surprise covers." Mendonsa is not just a guitarist, but also a songwriter, producer and recording engineer. The band is also made up of Jai Row Kavi on drums, Adi Mistry on bass and Beven Fonseca on keys. Mendonsa confirms that a new album is on the way, from which a few songs will be played at the concert. Ask him why such platforms are necessary for the city and his answer is a matter-of-fact one, "Because there is no scene without regular gigs."

Where: Above The Habitat, 1st and 4th Hotel Unicontinental, Road No. 3, Khar West

When: May 10, 9 pm

Cost: Rs 350

Tickets: Insider.in

