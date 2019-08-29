Mumbai: Get set for on-street parking from August 30

mumbai

Plan to be implemented on pilot basis on five stretches; parking will not be allowed on LBS Road and SV Road

The plan has been designed by the Mumbai Parking Authority. Representation pic

After slapping a fine of R10,000 against parking within 500 metres of a public parking lot, the BMC has now announced on-street parking on a pilot basis on five stretches in the city on Wednesday. The plan which has been designed by the Mumbai Parking Authority, will be implemented from August 30.

Pay and park here

The areas involved are two arterial roads that include a 3.5 km long stretch of Maharshi Karve Road from Churchgate Station to the Opera House junction, and a 5.7 km long stretch of SV Road in K West ward from Juhu Airport to the Oshiwara river. The other places where the on-street parking will be introduced include an area measuring 1.53 sq km around a stretch of Gokhale Road in Shivaji Park, an area measuring 1.53 sq km around New Link Road in Oshiwara, and an area measuring 1.3 sq km around LBS Road in Mulund.



Gokhale Road in G North ward which is part of the plan

Members of the Mumbai Parking Authority said that the primary objective of proposing a Pay and Park scheme is to realise the value of road space and limit parking to regulated spaces, eliminating unauthorised parking through design. "Road space, which is public property, hitherto being used for non-productive private use like parking, needs to be reclaimed for productive use like better movement of public transport, safer movement of pedestrians and overall improved mobility. It will decrease the load on Traffic police by clearly demarcating authorised and unauthorised parking areas," said a member of the Authority.

No parking on LBS and SV Roads

While provisions for pay and park slots have been made on most roads, parking will not be allowed on LBS Road and SV Road. Civic officials said for now they have focused on a small section of the ward as part of the pilot project. Once implemented, they will use the same method for the entire ward. None of the parking slots will be free and they will be managed by experienced contractors for now, until new contractors can be appointed through the tendering process.

Pay-and-park areas in S and T wards that include Lal Bahadur Shastri Road (LBS Road) and Goregaon-Mulund Link Road. (Red-marked roads are no-parking)

