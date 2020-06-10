Mumbai gets its first batch of rail tracks from Japan

The Head Hardened rail tracks are expected to reduce noise and vibrations to a great extent while the train is on the move

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) received its first batch of rail tracks, which was transported to the Mumbai Port from Yawata, Japan. The consignment, which was dispatched by M/s.Mitsui & Co. Ltd, took around a month to reach the city. The arrival of the Head Hardened (HH) rail tracks, weighing 3,615 metric tones, is a significant milestone as civil work on the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor are slowly getting completed in parts and track work can be taken up soon. The remaining 7,125 metric tonnes of rail tracks will arrive in two batches this year.

Speaking to mid-day, Ranjit Singh Deol, MD, MMRC, said, "These rail tracks will be a High Attenuation Low Vibration Track System – first of its kind technology in India – to reduce the noise and vibration levels while the train is in motion." He further said, "We consider this a crucial development as we move closer to creating a faster and more convenient way to travel." These tracks are expected to reduce vibrations to the extent of 20-22 VDb over and above what a normal Metro track does. This level of reduction would be a substantial mitigation of vibrations.

The tracks would be transported from the Mumbai Port to MMRC yard in BKC in the next couple of days. All precautionary measures related to COVID-19 laid down by the state government were being followed in the operations.

