Mumbai gets showers of blessings on Christmas Day

AS forecast, parts of Mumbai saw a few light showers on Christmas day. This unseasonal rain was reported from Vileparle, Kandivli, Malad, Dombivli, Mira Road, Bhayandar, Ghatkopar and Airoli. The rain is caused due to low pressure area prevailing over the southwest Arabian Sea. The minimum temperature for the next two days is expected to be at 23 degrees C and the maximum will be at 32 degrees C. Deputy Director General of the IMD, K S Hosalikar tweeted, "...very light rain/drizzle reported in some parts of Mumbai."

