Mumbai: Ghatkopar blast case accused discharged for lack of evidence

national

The prosecution filed a report on Monday under CrPC section 164, stating the police didn't find sufficient evidence against him

Policemen produce the accused in court. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

Three months after his arrest, a special court has discharged Irfan Qureshi, an accused in the 2002 Ghatkopar blast, for lack of evidence. The prosecution filed a report on Monday under CrPC section 164, stating the police didn't find sufficient evidence against him.

A day earlier, Qureshi's lawyer had filed a 'default bail' plea before special judge S M Bhosle of the Prevention of Terrorist Act (POTA) court on the ground that the police failed to file a charge sheet within the mandatory 90 days of arrest. "As per the prosecution report and investigating officer, no role of Qureshi was revealed... The accused is hereby discharged," the court order said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever