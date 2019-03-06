Mumbai gigs: Australian band to give a taste of its unique sound

things-to-do

An Australian band is bringing saxophone solos to progressive rock as it returns to India this week as part of its EP's Asia tour

The band performing in Chicago

At last year's edition of VH1 Supersonic in Pune, a couple of gigs swept us off our feet, including the intricate layers of a six-piece Australian outfit called Plini. It even left our lyric-hungry companion speechless. Now, the band is ready to give Mumbaikars a taste of its unique sound at a gig tomorrow.

Put together by Plini Roessler-Holgate, the outfit is known for its prowess in seamlessly putting de­­c­­rescendo, long rests in the middle, st­ealthy build-ups, abrupt ends and tu­rning sweet melodies into a full-fle­d­g­ed rock outro — instantaneously and all in one song. As part of the tour for their latest EP, Sunhead, which includes the gig in Mumbai, Plini will pl­­ay all fo­ur songs from the EP, besides originals like Electric Sunrise and Handmade Cities.



Plini Roessler-Holgate

A word to fans — their sound has definitely evolved from last year, distinctly visible in the long saxophone solo in their song Flâneur, a result of Plini moving on from guitar-centric songs. The 26-year-old, who has been composing for 15 years, attributes his eclectic taste to his inability to "sit on a certain idea or mood for long". Featuring vocal harmonies by Mumbai/Los Angeles-based Devesh Dayal (guitarist of Skyharbor) on the song Salt + Charcoal, the four songs define just how far they have come from their inception in mid-2015, which is when they started touring.

"Most of the songs start with messing around on the guitar or keyboard till something interesting emerges. Aside from the music I listen to, my inspiration comes from experiencing new places, people and food," says Plini, though influences of what he grew up listening to — Michael Jackson, Dream Theater, Steve Vai and Joe Satriani — clearly echo.

As they have no lyrics, naming their tracks offers insight. "Some are based on moments; others on cool words but associated with the mood. For example, Wombat Astronaut was named because the song sounded like the theme song of a cute animated character and its adventures!" laughs Plini.Being strictly instrumental also leaves them mo­re room for improvisation, and so, even while recording, the solos are worked on multiple times, till the perfect one emerges. "Even on stage, some solos are completely improvised. The technically complex parts are a gamble, but it's so much fun," explains Plini.

The band will be touring till the end of next month, and Plini will be teaching music in New York till July, after which the second half of the year will be dedicated to working on a new album, followed by another stop in India, says Plini, adding, "It made sense to include India in our Asia tour this time. Also, because we heard good music here last year — MOSKO, in particular."

