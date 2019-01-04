Mumbai gigs: City musicians to pay tribute to iconic British band Queen

Jan 04, 2019, 10:32 IST | The Guide Team

A tribute by Mumbai musicians promises a night of songs by the iconic British band

Adil Manuel, Ronit Chaterji, Merlin D'Souza and Jehangir

If every karaoke session you've been a part of ends with a rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody, then this gig is a must for you. Mumbai-based musicians like Adil Ma­nuel, Ronit Chaterji, Merlin D'Souza and Jehangir ha­ve come together to pay tribute to this iconic band, Queen, who continue to win over new fa­ns every day, more due to their ad­dictive melodies and haunting vo­cals than the recent movie on the band."

With tracks like Under Pressure, Killer Queen, and Bohemian Rhapsody on the menu, the musicians have rearranged the music, including the addition of a string quartet — two violins, a viola and a cello. They have also added saxophone in the smash hit, Another One Bites the Dust and a surprise jugalbandi betw­e­en the sax and keytar in Fat Bottomed Girls. "We have aimed at internalising their intricate harmonies," says D'Souza.

On January 5, 7 pm
At Tata Theatre, Nariman Point.
Log on to bookmyshow
Cost Rs 500 onwards

