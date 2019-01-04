Mumbai gigs: City musicians to pay tribute to iconic British band Queen
A tribute by Mumbai musicians promises a night of songs by the iconic British band
If every karaoke session you've been a part of ends with a rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody, then this gig is a must for you. Mumbai-based musicians like Adil Manuel, Ronit Chaterji, Merlin D'Souza and Jehangir have come together to pay tribute to this iconic band, Queen, who continue to win over new fans every day, more due to their addictive melodies and haunting vocals than the recent movie on the band."
With tracks like Under Pressure, Killer Queen, and Bohemian Rhapsody on the menu, the musicians have rearranged the music, including the addition of a string quartet — two violins, a viola and a cello. They have also added saxophone in the smash hit, Another One Bites the Dust and a surprise jugalbandi between the sax and keytar in Fat Bottomed Girls. "We have aimed at internalising their intricate harmonies," says D'Souza.
On January 5, 7 pm
At Tata Theatre, Nariman Point.
Log on to bookmyshow
Cost Rs 500 onwards
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Christmas 2018: Rum and Raisin Cake Recipe