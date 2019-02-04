Mumbai gigs: Groove metal band to play in city this weekend

things-to-do

A groove metal band from South India will try out new material from their upcoming album at a gig

The Down Troddence performs live

It's been on the slow-burner for a while. But after four years of taking their time over writing new material, groove metal band The Down Troddence is nearing the completion of their second album. Their debut offering — How Are you? We are Fine, Thank you — established them as an outfit that infuses Carnatic folk influences with straight-up metal music. But the upcoming one will see them trying out a new sonic sensibility, says bassist Nezer Ahemed, adding that the band is keeping their fingers crossed about it.

"We finished mastering our first album in 2014, and after that there was this usual point that everyone hits in their mid-20s. We were like, 'Oh, we are not making enough money through metal and so we have to focus on our careers.' So music became secondary for us. We were still jamming and playing shows here and there. But more importantly, we were also writing new material, though it was slow progress," Ahemed says ahead of a show that the band — whose members are based in Bengaluru and Kochi — will play in Mumbai this weekend.

That new material will soon see the light of day when the new album is finished. But before that, the band will try out a couple of songs from it at their Mumbai gig. Ahemed says, "We are in an experimental phase right now; trying out stuff. Let's see how it goes."

On: February 10, 8.30 pm

At: Hard Rock Cafe, Fun Republic Lane, Andheri West.

Call: 8861005839

Entry: Rs 500

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates