Mumbai: Girl in viral train video was missing from home since June, say cops

The girl who was caught on camera almost getting killed while performing stunts on the local train, is actually a runaway. She has been missing from home since June this year. After the Central Railway's Railway Protection Force (RPF) booked the girl, the Mumbra police approached them informing them that the 17-year-old has been missing from home for the last few months.

According to the Mumbra police, the Diva resident had given them a fake address and name after the police took down her details. But, when she refused to give them her parents' details, one of them searched her mobile phone and found out her real name.

Senior PI KC Pasalkar said, "The girl fled from her home twice, but her mother always managed to bring her back. She has a boyfriend, and she fled again in June, telling her mother that she was going to class. We have been searching for her ever since and suddenly spotted her in the viral video. We brought her to Mumbra police station, but she refused to tell us where she has been in the past few months."

In the video, the teenager is seen falling momentarily from the train before being pulled back up by fellow passengers between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli stations.

