Mumbai: Girl who was made to do 300 sit-ups shows signs of improvement after counselling

Docs at KEM say 13-year-old who was made to do 300 sit-ups at school doesn't have any medical ailments

The neurological reports of Vijaya Chaugale, the 13-year-old student from Kolhapur who collapsed after doing 300 sit-ups in school, show no sign of serious ailment or medical complications. Chaugale, who was admitted to Parel's KEM Hospital on Friday, has undergone counselling and will be kept under observation for the next 48 hours. Chaugale, is a Std VIII student at Bhavesuri Sandesh Vidhyalay situated at Kanur Village, Chandgad taluka, Kolhapur District. She had been given a group project based on the Hindi subject due on November 24 and was among eight students in the class who hadn't completed their assignment. Following this, school principal Ashwini Devan asked them to do sit-ups, though in a statement to mid-day on Friday, she said she didn't ask them to do 500. After completing 300 sit-ups, Chaugale fainted. She hasn't been able to get back on her feet since.



The punishment was meted out to Chaugale because she didn't hand over her homework on time

"She showed improvement only after counselling. As the reports show, there are no neurological complications. She, however, seems more psychologically affected. But I won't be able to reveal more about it," said a doctor from the hospital. Education minister, Vinod Tawde met Chaugale at the hospital on Saturday. He assured the parents of smooth transfer to another school, if Chaugale wasn't comfortable returning to the same one. Her treatment, too, he said would be free of cost. Chaugale's father Ramesh works as a peon at the same school.

A complaint was filed at Chandgad Police station under section 325 (Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt)and 504 (criminal intimidation) of IPC, against the Devan. Devan was granted bail on the same day.

