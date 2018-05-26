Mumbai girls shine in Asian trampoline gymnastics

Two Mumbai-based girls made India proud at the recently-concluded Trampoline Asian Championships held in Manila, Philippines



Gymnasts Shivani Dound (right) and Siddhi Breed on the podium

Two Mumbai-based girls made India proud at the recently-concluded Trampoline Asian Championships held in Manila, Philippines. While Shivani Dound, 21, clinched a gold medal in the Trampoline Gymnastics event (senior girls category), her teammate Siddhi Breed settled for a silver.

Dound, who participated in her maiden international event, became the first Indian women gymnast to win a gold medal at the Asian Championship. "People in India don't consider gymnastics as a safe sport as it is quite risky and trampoline gymnastics is a new concept in the sport," Dound, a resident of Wadala, told mid-day.

Dound took up trampoline gymnastics only five years ago. Earlier this year, she won a gold medal in Dombivili as part of the Mumbai City team, and then went on to win a national gold at Surat. The gold medal at Philippines has taken her medals tally to three this year.

"My approach was to gain some experience and learn the technical part which is lacking here. The equipment they used at the competition was different than what we use in India," Dound said. Silver medallist Breed said: "I feel awesome after winning this medal. I thank the federation and coaches for supporting me."

