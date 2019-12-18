Mumbai: Glass panels at BMC's heritage structure collapse, no casualties

Preeti Patankar of Shiv Sena was fortunately unhurt but did suffer minor bruises in this incident

In a shocking incident, Glass panels fitted at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) heritage structure collapsed on Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place when one of the BMC meetings was going on where more than 15 corporators along with various civic officials and staff were present.



The incident took place when a BMC meeting was taking place

However, the reason for this collapse is still unknown. The chairman of the Works Committee (City) Preeti Patankar of Shiv Sena was fortunately unhurt but did suffer minor bruises in this incident. The committee halls of the heritage structure were recently revamped about five years ago.

One of the staff from the Municipal Secretary department said, "I am generally standing near the chairman but today I was little away when the incident took place."

