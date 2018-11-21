Mumbai: GLC confessions page removed after principal warns of action

national

Through a notice issued on Tuesday, Government Law College has warned students not to use the institute's name on any social media platform without prior approval of the authorities

In a first such instance, the administration of the Government Law College (GLC) Mumbai Confessions Page was forced to take it off Instagram after the institute's principal issued a notice threatening to initiate action if it was not done.

The decision has sparked anger and heated discussions among students. They are of the opinion that confessions pages are very common among institutes, and that there has been no objections from authorities regarding it. The principal of the law college issued a notice on Monday saying, "It has come to the notice of the college administration that there is a GLC Mumbai Confessions Page on Instagram. The admin of the group is hereby instructed to remove the page with immediate effect or else action will be initiated as per law. All the students of the college are being warned not to use the institute's name on any social media platform without prior approval of the authorities, failing which strict disciplinary action will be initiated."

When contacted, Principal Suvarna Keole refused to speak on the issue saying that her job-role did not allow her to do so. However, on being asked what rules she was referring to in the notice, she said, "The Mumbai Police's cyber wing is there to deal with such issues. We will take appropriate action if somebody tries to malign the college's name on social media."

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a student of the institute said, "GLC is not the only college to have a confessions page. Almost all educational institutes across the world have such social media presence. No educational institute until now has given so much importance to this. More so, the page is not officially recognised by the students' body, hence everything posted on it is taken lightly."

Another student said, "The confessions page is a platform where students can express their feelings, but it can get controversial at times. Yet, no other institute has taken action against it in this manner."

What these pages are all about

The trend of confessions pages started in India a couple of years ago after it became popular abroad. Initially, only higher educational institutes would have such pages, but slowly schools picked up the trend. These pages are social media platforms where students can post opinions, perspectives and observations with complete anonymity. After the user sends his/her message to the admin, the person then posts it. The posts then generate traction depending on people's interest levels.

