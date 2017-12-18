The HC has rejected the bail plea of the driver of a bus that plunged into a river off the Mumbai-Goa highway four years ago, killing 37 passengers and injuring 15 others

Bombay High Court

Mumbai-Goa highway accident: High Court rejects bail plea of bus driver who killed 37

The driver, Santaji Kirdat, was convicted on charges of rash driving, negligence, and culpable homicide not amounting to murder and given 10 years in jail by a trial court earlier this year. Kirdat had filed a plea in the HC challenging his conviction.