Mumbai: Hit-and-run victim 'flung' 42 feet into deep valley

Police in Vadkhal, Raigad, are trying to find a four-wheeler involved in a hit-and-run case on a flyover at the Mumbai-Goa highway. Daily wage workers who were at the site told the officers that they spotted a man falling off the flyover to the 42-feet-deep valley on Saturday.

Akash Kumar Singh, 21, a daily wage-worker, called the police and told them that they found a naked body around 9 am. Police rushed the man to a government hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

"There was a big skid mark on the Mumbai-bound middle lane. Two slippers, a torn light green T-shirt and black pants were found on the highway. There was blood on the road and on the safety railing too," said an officer from Vadkhal police station.

"Doctors said he died due to sudden impact on the left side of the chest, probably caused by being hit by a speeding vehicle," said Inspector B R Kumbhar. "We have informed all the police stations in the district to find if anyone aged around 50 is missing."

Police suspect that the person who hit him pushed him off the flyover to destroy evidence.

Police have registered a case against an unknown person under the Indian Penal Code, and the Motor Vehicles Act.

