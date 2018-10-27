Mumbai: Godrej likely to buy iconic RK Studios

national

The company is negotiating at a price that is Rs 20 to Rs 40 core higher than market rate

RK Studios is likely to be purchased by Godrej Properties. Realty sources revealed that Godrej is negotiating at a whopping Rs 20 to Rs 40 crore more than the market price to buy the iconic studio.

They also revealed that the current market price of the property stands at around Rs 150 crore for 8,239 square metres, whereas the negotiations are on for Rs 170-190 crore.

On Friday, the future buyer of the property put out a public notice investigating the titles of the property that stand in the name of the five Kapoor siblings. The notice mentioned that if any person had any right of demand or interest, right of sale by way of property being mortgaged, leased, let-leased, succession, possession or gift, among others should submit the documents with the legal firm, which is checking the details and has put out the notice.

The notice also states that the people who have any claim or stake should submit it within 14 days from Saturday, October 27, and if no such claim is received, the same will be considered such that no claim exists or that it has been waived off. When mid-day contacted Godrej Properties for a comment, their spokesperson said, "As a matter of company policy, we do not comment on market speculation."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates