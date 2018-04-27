Mumbai: Going off track saves GRP constable's life

Pushed by chain snatcher's accomplice, GRP constable dodges approaching fast train in the nick of time



Umesh Satardekar

Chasing a chain snatcher could have ended in death for GRP constable Umesh Satardekar, 43, had he not turned around in time. But his near-fatal experience led to the arrest of the snatcher and his associate. The incident occurred on April 23, when Satardekar along with assistant sub-inspector Ashok Palande and constable Kailash Shahane was on crowd-control duty on Jogeshwari foot overbridge. Satardekar spotted a mobile snatcher on a station platform.

Thrown on track

Satardekar told mid-day, "I saw [chain snatcher] Rais alias Kodya at the Goregaon end of the platform, told my colleagues and went behind him. When Kodya saw me, he tried to flee. I saw another man running with him. After, running for 100 metres, I caught Kodya." But before Satardekar could realise, the accomplice threw him on the track.

Other cops behind Satardekar saw him on the track and noticed a fast train approaching. Within seconds, the local whizzed by, adding to the worry of his colleagues. But once it was gone, they saw Satardekar next to the track. "As soon as I fell, I didn't realise for a few seconds what was happening around me. Then, I heard the horn of the local... I gathered all the energy I was left with and got off the track," Satardekar added.

Duo nabbed

"Cops nabbed Mohammed Rais Rafique Sheikh alias Kodya, 23, and his associate Firoz Nanhe, booking them under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty) and 34 (common intention)," said senior inspector of Andheri railway police, Prasad Pandhare. They were produced in court and sent to police custody.

