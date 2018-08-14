Mumbai: Goregaon flyover connecting east-west to open this week

national

The flyover starts after the Veer Savarkar ROB, passes over SV Road junction and ends on the stretch of Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) that goes towards Inorbit mall and New Link Road

The flyover connecting crucial MTNL junction to Western Express Highway in Goregaon is slated to open this week. About 500-meters long and 12 meters wide, the flyover will prove to be a boon for people traveling to Link Road, S V Road from Goregaon-Mulund Link Road stretch. The work on the stretch was started three years ago in a bid to give relief to motorists at MTNL Junction which faces heavy traffic due to bottleneck.

According to an official from the BMC, "The work of the flyover is completed just a few last minute checking is going on. It will be very helpful for people travelling from east to west. As per the data available, this particular junction is used by about 30,000 vehicles in a day. Most of the time there is a huge traffic jam which leads to total chaos at this junction. This flyover is the solution to this problem. "

The official added, "There is also a political issue regarding inauguration of this flyover that will also get sorted soon. We are hopeful of starting the stretch of the flyover by this week. The work of the construction was started in December 2015."

The flyover starts after the Veer Savarkar ROB, passes over SV Road junction and ends on the stretch of Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) that goes towards Inorbit mall and New Link Road. The Mumbai civic body has spent about Rs 32 crore on construction of this flyover.

Another official from the Bridge Department said, "Goregaon has become a new business hub and has grown very fast in last few years. Traffic jams are a common sight especially from east to west."

Speaking to mid-day, local BJP corporator Deepak Thakur said, "We have tried very hard for this flyover. Finally, it is ready and will be opened to public soon. The BMC is load checking for the flyover and once everything is in place, the flyover will be open. In the last three years, we have done several follow-ups with the BMC. The best part of this flyover is that it will give relief to hundreds of motorists for east-to-west connectivity."

Citizens have also expressed joy on the opening of the flyover. Dhaval Shah of Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association said, "The opening of the flyover will bring big relief to commuters of both sides as currently, it takes up to 30 minutes to just cross over. The whole process was wasting both time and fuel."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates