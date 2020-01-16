Mumbai: Government plans giant London Eye-type wheel near sea link

If London has it, why can't Mumbai? The state Cabinet on Wednesday approved in principle a primary plan of constructing a London Eye-like monument near Bandra-Worli sea link. It will be called Mumbai Eye, said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Pawar said setting up a significant monument in the country's economic capital was on his mind for long. "Even the Shiv Sena had demanded the same and the city corporators were also given a presentation. The BMC, too, wants the monument," said Pawar.

The sources in the government said the Cabinet will soon get a thorough presentation on the project, followed by a final approval to get the relevant agencies on board. Budget will be finalised after consultations with experts.

P S Pasricha, ex-director general of Maharashtra, welcomed the initiative that he believes will boost the city's tourism. He, however, cautioned about the traffic issues that the proposed Mumbai Eye could cause.

"I hope they will take care of the traffic as well. More vehicles [coming to the proposed Mumbai Eye] will put burden on the road. But if underground parking is built and a push is given to more use of public transport, it would not be a problem," Pasricha added.

Ambedkar statue taller

A much-delayed Dr Ambedkar Memorial that will be constructed at Dadar's Indu Mills would now have a 350-feet tall statue of the great social reformer. Earlier, the plan was to install a 250 ft statue of Ambedkar. Overall the installation would be 450 feet high with a 100-ft tall platform. All permissions are in place and project consultant Shashi Prabhu on Wednesday gave a revised presentation to the Cabinet, which also approved an increase in cost to R1,080 crore from R763 crore.

Agri scheme

The Cabinet also dedicated a World Bank-funded State of Maharashtra Agribusiness and Rural Transformation project to Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray. It is based on the Centre's template and aims at revamping the agricultural value chain with a special focus on marginal farmers in 1,000 villages.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates