Mumbai: Government Railway Police reeling from shortage of manpower, 673 posts vacant

The Government Railway Police (GRP), which is responsible for the security of people on trains, is facing shortage of manpower. Nearly 700 posts in the city's division are vacant, sources told mid-day.

According to GRP sources, a total of 4,017 personnel, including 3,780 constables and 237 officers, have been sanctioned for the security in the Mumbai division of the railways. However, posts of 98 officers and 575 constables are vacant as of now, they added. Among officers, four the seven assistant commissioner of police (ACP) posts, 16 of 51 inspectors of police posts and 70 out of 138 sub inspectors of police posts are vacant.

RTI activist Samir Zaveri told mid-day that the number of GRP personnel in the Mumbai division has remained almost the same for the past 20 years. "In the past 20 years, the number of railway passengers has increased and so has the crime. In such a case, the number of personnel should have also been increased over the years. But, not only has the number of posts remained the same, the vacancies have also not been filled."

Currently, only about 14 lakh people take the locals daily, owing to the restrictions due to the pandemic. With the demand growing to allow everyone to take the local trains, at least 80 lakh people will travel daily on the suburban railways. However, the GRP has to work with the same manpower.

"There are a total of 17 police stations under the GRP in Mumbai and work is being done with the existing police force," a GRP official said.

Despite several attempts, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was not available for comment till the time of going to press.

