Mumbai: GPM college students shocked by old syllabus exam question

The students of GPM College in Andheri were in for a surprise during their accounts paper of SYBCOM examination on Monday when they got a 20-mark question from their first year syllabus.

Question number four in the paper had one part from the topic 'sole proprietorship account', which was in their first year syllabus. According to the students, the question should have been on the topic 'partnership account', which is part of the second year syllabus. However, as it is an internal examination, the students are hoping that the college administration would be considerate.

Requesting anonymity, a student said, "We have learnt the said topic earlier but we were not expecting it in this year's paper. This does have an impact during the examination." Another student said, "Question number four had two options — one was from this year's syllabus and the other from previous year's syllabus. But in this case we did not have a choice."

When contacted, a professor of the college said, "There is no issue as such because there was an option in question number four. More so, the other question is not something that they haven't learnt as it was a part of their first year syllabus." M R Jariwala, who runs a commerce coaching class said, "Though colleges conduct first and second year examinations internally, they are bound to stick to the syllabus prescribed by Mumbai University."

